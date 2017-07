(CNN) — According to a new study in the journal PeerJ, one of the top predators of the Jurassic Period was not a dinosaur, but a bone-crushing crocodile relative. It’s strong teeth are even larger than those of the T-Rex.

The animal, known as “Razana,” measured 23 feet long, and weighted as much as 22-hundred pounds.

Fossil evidence unearthed in Madagascar indicates that Razana was at the top of the food chain in the Middle Jurassic Period, 170 million years ago.