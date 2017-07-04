Small Casket with Remains Found

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — A small, white casket was found lying in a street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania just after 9 p.m. Monday night.

Chris James couldn’t believe his eyes when he came upon the tiny casket. “We didn’t want to open it because we didn’t know what was inside, toxic waste, it could have been anything. We honestly thought it could be an animal,” he stated.

Officers arrived on scene and made an even more gruesome discovery. When they opened the coffin, there was a bag of organs inside.

According to the medical examiner, they were in fact human organs they believed belonged to an infant or child.

What was more unusual, other than the bag of organs, there was no body in the casket.

The Chief Inspector, Scott Small, described the coffin as “fresh” and recently pried open. Investigators are looking into whether it was stolen from an area funeral home or dug up from a cemetery. The coffin was found directly across the street from Mt. Vernon Cemetery.