No Batteries in Smoke Detector Results in Fatal Fire

By Published:

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) – Investigators say a smoke detector didn’t have batteries in the home where an 87-year-old woman and her dog died.

Seminole County Fire spokeswoman Sharon Gregory tells local news outlets that a neighbor and a sheriff’s deputy who tried to save the woman were also treated for minor smoke inhalation following the fire on Sunday.

The woman died at the scene. Her name hasn’t been released. Gregory says this is a definite reminder to replace batteries and to make sure you have a working smoke detector in your home. Investigators say the fire may have started in the attic.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
7/4/2017 7:29:57 AM (GMT -5:00)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s