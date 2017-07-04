Mobilians Celebrate the Fourth of July Downtown

By Published:

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Cooper Riverside Park wasn’t initially in the plans for Mobile’s Fourth of July fireworks festivities, but it worked out well for many in the area.

At James Seals Jr. Park near Texas Street, a large crowd of former neighbors who have been reuniting on July Fourth for two decades were excited about the unexpected close-up view of the fireworks.

“Oh, we’ll be able to see them better,” Bernize Russell said. “We won’t have to move. We can stay right here.”

On Dauphin Street, business owners were optimistic that the change in venue could mean more customers walking through the door.

“We usually are closed for major holidays but figured that people might want to come downtown, [so] I figured ‘hey, if it’s not busy, I’ll just catch up on some housekeeping,'” said Debra Cary, owner of Covered Boutique.

The fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m. at Cooper Riverside Park.

 

