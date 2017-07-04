House Explosion; 3 People Possibly Injured

ST. JOSEPH, Missouri (WKRG) — St. Joseph, Missouri police and firefighters have responded to what is believed a house explosion that may have injured as many as three people.

At approximately 9:40 a.m., neighbors say they heard an explosion. One witness described the damage as all four walls of the house blown out and the roof collapsing into the structure.

The Missouri Highway Patrol also responded to the scene and is directing traffic on Interstate 229.

According to police scanner traffic, the explosion occurred near the intersection of Poulin and Prospect streets, right next to the I-229 bridge.

Additional scanner traffic reported three individuals receiving emergency medical care and being transported to Mosaic by ambulance.

