Florida Man Injures Hand in Fireworks Incident

Published:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man is recovering from a fireworks-related injury to his hand.

Local news outlets report the mishap happened Monday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Timothy Heiser says the 25-year-old man was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

News outlets report that a man in nearby Plantation lost at least one finger while handling a firework. And in 2015, New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul mangled his right hand when a firework exploded in Coral Springs.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
7/4/2017 6:43:49 AM (GMT -5:00)

