Child Dies After Falling From Window

BROOKLINE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Devastation and shock throughout a Brookline, Massachusetts neighborhood after a parent’s very worst nightmare: a little girl… just five years old… loses her life in a tragic accident.

According to local officals, the child was reportedly playing in a unit on the fourth floor and fell out the window.

Investigators say it happened around 3:30 Monday afternoon, and that there were adults in the home where this child was visiting.

The child was actually in a different unit, playing with some friends.

There was nothing in the courtyard to break her fall. From that fourth story, she landed on concrete.

There was a screen and the screen was found on the ground by the child.

The little girl was rushed to Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. Police confirmed hours later she tragically had passed away.