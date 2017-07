Pensacola Police are investigating an apparent stabbing on Bayfront Parkway in Pensacola.

News 5’s Hayley Minogue rolled up on the scene shortly after it happened around 10:30 and says it looked more like a traffic accident than a stabbing scene.

Authorities at the scene say 2 people were stabbed and 2 people were taken into custody.

No other details have been released.

Traffic was extremely heavy at the time from people returning from the fireworks show on Pensacola Beach.