BREAKING: One Missing After Jet Ski Accident

Update 9:28 pm

A FWC spokesperson says the accident happened around 5:30 pm near the Highland View Boat Ramp. A personal watercraft and vessel reportedly collided. One person was taken to the hospital. Search and rescue teams are looking for the other person by boat and helicopter. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is in charge of the investigation.

9:00 pm

Port St. Joe, Florida (WKRG) The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and Gulf County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a boating accident involving two jet skis. The Sheriff’s Office has confirmed there is a search for one person in the water. Sources tell News 5, two Mobile-area teens were involved in this boating accident. But that has not been confirmed by officials.