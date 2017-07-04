BREAKING: Pedestrian Struck In Pensacola

UPDATE: 11:15 pm Police now say one person and 3 vehicles were struck at a fireworks gathering in downtown Tuesday night. Police now say it doesn’t appear to be intentional. We will continue to update this story as we get updated information.

Pensacola (WKRG) – A driver in Pensacola is being detained after pedestrians were struck by a vehicle. According to Pensacola Police, an officer was almost struck as well.

According to investigators, there was a gathering of people shooting fireworks near Tarragona and Scott Streets. A police officer was on the scene when a person got into a vehicle and attempted to leave. According to Police, that person struck multiple pedestrians and also attempted to hit the officer with the vehicle.

The driver is being detained and could face aggravated battery and attempted aggravated battery charges. No word on the condition of any of the pedestrians who were hit.