BREAKING: Body of Missing Paddleboarder Found Near Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The body of a missing paddleboarder was found Tuesday morning after two days of searching near Pensacola, Fla.

26-year-old Marc Nestenius was found near the Bob Sykes Bridge near the Gulf Breeze community, according to law enforcement and the mother of Nestenius.

Nestenius disappeared Sunday in Little Sabine Bay after leaving his home to go paddleboarding. Sunday afternoon, a man riding a jet ski found his paddleboarder and life jacket which prompted the multi-agency search.

Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife, Escambia Search and Rescue, and other agencies participated in the search.

A law enforcement official urged all people to practice water safety and wear a life jacket this weekend while at the beach.

