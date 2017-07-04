2 Die in Wrong-Way Crash on Florida Highway

RIDGE MANOR, Fla. (AP) – A wrong-way driver ran a Florida sheriff’s deputy off the road minutes before crashing into another head-on into another vehicle.

Hernando County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release that both drivers died in the crash early Tuesday morning north of Tampa.

The deputy was on patrol around 1 a.m. Tuesday when the vehicle drove toward his vehicle and the truck that was traveling in front of him.

They swerved off the road to avoid a collision. The deputy called for assistance from a nearby deputy.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release that 37-year-old Tony Lavon Warthen struck a car driven by 23-year-old Laura Billingsley.

Both died at the scene. Investigators are testing to see if alcohol was involved. The deputy wasn’t injured.

