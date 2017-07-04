18 Killed as Bus, Truck Collide in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) – South African paramedics say 18 people have been killed in a collision between a bus and a truck.

Paramedic company ER24 says the accident happened on Tuesday outside Machadodorp town in Mpumalanga province, east of Johannesburg. ER24 says some victims were trapped under the bus or found lying outside the wreckage. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

