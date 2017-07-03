Watch: Wild Monkeys Chase Family in Florida Park

(CBS) A family from Estero, Florida had a close call with wild rhesus monkeys during their visit to Silver Springs State Park in Ocala, Florida on June 29. Susie Ramsey and her family were chased down by the monkeys, and it was caught on camera.
Rhesus macaques have inhabited Silver Springs State Park for more than 75 years.

