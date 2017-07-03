Watch: Florida Police Break In To Save Dog From Hot Car

(CBS) Boynton Beach Plice officers responded to a report from a Good Samaritan Monday morning to a pitbull locked inside a light blue Buick parked near a Bank of America in Boynton Beach, Florida. When officers arrived, the car was off and all the windows were up, and Boynton Beach Police report that “It was easily 110 degrees inside that car – if not more.” After several minutes of trying to located the owner nearby, Boynton Beach Police “Sgt. John Dunlop used his baton to break a window and rescue the dog.”

