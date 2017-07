ARIZONA (WKRG) — Firefighters can wear many hats.

In Arizona, some firefighters are serving as animal rescuers.

This video is from Friday night in Arizona, as firefighters tried to bring down a wildfire at Prescott National Forest.

Two Flagstaff hotshots found two deer fawns in danger from the flames.

The firefighters proceed to pick up the fawns and cradle them to safety.

The deer were taken to a nearby unaffected habitat to be reunited with their mom.