Truck Hits Front of Grocery Store

Mobile (WKRG) – A truck ended up parked in a rather odd spot this afternoon outside the Winn Dixie grocery store in Midtown Mobile.

A store employee told our crew the driver of the truck hit a Cadillac in the store parking lot. The truck then went up on the walkway outside the store and hit the brick columns. Some of the bricks ended up inside the store.

The driver of the truck was loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital. No one else was injured.

The store remained open after the accident.

