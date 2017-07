Teen Dies When ATV Crashes into Trees

CITRA, Fla. (AP) – A Florida teenager who was injured when his all-terrain vehicle crashed into a tree has died.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports the crash happened Saturday when 17-year-old Sean Stokes riding on a hard-top dirt road.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the boy was not wearing a helmet when his 2004 ATV Yamaha Raptor veered off the road and onto the shoulder before crashing into a group of trees. He was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center with severe head injuries.

7/3/2017 6:25:06 AM (GMT -5:00)