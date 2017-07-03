Survey Finds Confidence High Among Alabama Businesses

Associated Press Published:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – A new survey shows optimism is high among business leaders in Alabama.

The latest Alabama Business Confidence Index shows a confidence level of 61.6 percent among participants. That’s well above the five-year average for the third straight quarter.

The report is compiled from a survey sent to Alabama business leaders to gauge their expectations for the coming quarter compared with the current quarter. The index looks at industry sales, profits, hiring, capital expenditures, plus expectations for the statewide and national economies.

In general, Alabama business leaders are continuing to forecast a strong Alabama economic outlook.

The survey is conducted by the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Alabama.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s