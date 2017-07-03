Survey Finds Confidence High Among Alabama Businesses

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – A new survey shows optimism is high among business leaders in Alabama.

The latest Alabama Business Confidence Index shows a confidence level of 61.6 percent among participants. That’s well above the five-year average for the third straight quarter.

The report is compiled from a survey sent to Alabama business leaders to gauge their expectations for the coming quarter compared with the current quarter. The index looks at industry sales, profits, hiring, capital expenditures, plus expectations for the statewide and national economies.

In general, Alabama business leaders are continuing to forecast a strong Alabama economic outlook.

The survey is conducted by the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Alabama.