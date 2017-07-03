Seven Week Old Child Dies After Being Left in a Car for Eight Hours

Tragedy in this close knit community in Mary Esther, Florida after an infant is found dead in a car Sunday night.

According to investigators with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the child was left in a rear facing car seat in the back of the grandmother’s car, after a miscommunication between the grandmother and parents of the baby boy.

The child was left there for about 8 hours after the family returned home from church.

They also tell us all indications point to the temperature on the inside of the car contributing to the death of the child.

According to our news five meteorologists, the temperatures yesterday afternoon were well into the high 80’s, and a car can act as an oven, so the temperature was well over a hundred degrees, which is too hot for anyone.

Investigators say always check your back seat when travelling with children and or pets.