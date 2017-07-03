Motorcyclist Injured in Collision that Killed Bear Cub

LITTLETON, Mass. (AP) – Police in Massachusetts say a motorcyclist has been injured in a collision that killed a bear cub.

Police say the crash happened Sunday evening on state Route 2 in Littleton. Investigators say the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound when the bike crashed into the baby bear.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. The bear cub died at the scene.

Littleton is in Middlesex County about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from Boston, the biggest city in New England. According to the state, the bear population in Massachusetts was last estimated in 2011 to be 4,000 to 4,500.

