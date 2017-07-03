Mobile Police Arrest Man for Dubose Street Murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A 36-year-old man from Mobile turned himself in for a murder that occurred last week.

Leonard Gravesande was booked into Mobile Metro Jail Monday afternoon and charged with murder. Gravesande was wanted by Mobile Police for the murder of Nico Nichols last Tuesday on Dubose Street in Mobile.

Nichols was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside his home and emergency crews pronounced him dead at the scene. His body was sent to the Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

News Five will continue to follow this case and let you know when more information becomes available.