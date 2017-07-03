Live Traffic Blog

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG)

6:35 a.m. — If you’re up and at ’em headed to work this morning looks like traffic is flowing along nicely on the bayway and Causeway with light to medium traffic volume both directions. No need for an alternate route. Looking good right now through both tunnels as well. We had some earlier roadway debris there along I-10 there near the Virginia Street exit but that is since been cleared, no accidents or delays according to Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol and so far in Pensacola Florida Highway Patrol and Pensacola police reporting no accidents there as well

6:10 a.m. — Good morning it’s been a pretty good start here on this early Monday on the bayway and Causeway thankfully that continues with no delays either directions, looking good through both tunnels as well Alabama Department of Transportation letting us know about some possible road Debris there I-10 eastbound near the 25 mile marker; that’s near the Virginia Street exit so be careful if you’re coming eastbound towards the tunnel. Beyond that though we’re looking good. Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents and in Pensacola both Pensacola Police and Florida Highway Patrol also reporting no trouble spots.

5:55 a.m. — So far your early Monday morning commute looks good on the bayway and Causeway, both directions flowing along nicely and no problems through either of the tunnels as well. We had an earlier accident there I-10 westbound near Duval Street which has since been cleared, no problems coming down I-65 looking good according to Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol in Mobile. In Pensacola, Pensacola Police and Florida Highway Patrol also reporting no accidents to begin your morning.

5:35 a.m. — Alabama Department of Transportation letting us know of an accident there I-10 Westbound between the 24 and 25 mile marker. That’s pretty close to the Duval Street exit however it doesn’t seem to be really affecting traffic that much. It’s still flowing along nicely there. No problems on the Bayway or Causeway right now and no problems coming down I-65. Mobile police reporting no accidents in the downtown area in Pensacola, Florida Highway Patrol telling us no problems they’re working as well.

5:06 a.m. — Our first check of traffic here on this Monday reveals things are looking good to begin our week. We’re accident and delay free right now crossing both the Bayway and the causeway. No problems along the Eastern Shore or throughout Baldwin County. In Mobile, Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents to begin the day and in Pensacola, Florida Highway Patrol reporting no problems so far along the Panhandle.