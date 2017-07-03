Infant Found Dead After Being Left in Car in Northwest Florida

By Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An infant was found dead Sunday night after being left in a car for eight hours, according to a release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home in Mary Esther, Florida around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, the found the baby dead inside a van.

According to authorities, the family member reportedly was not aware that the child’s mother had placed the baby in a rear-facing car seat inside the van after a church service around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The infant was reportedly seven weeks old. The official cause of death has not been released.

News Five is working to gather more information and will post an update when available.

 

