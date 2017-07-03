Hot Air Balloon Crashes Near Walt Disney World

By Published:

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WKMG) – A hot air balloon carrying 17 people crashed into a retention pond Monday morning near Walt Disney World, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

One person was injured in the crash, which was reported near State Road 429 at Western Way, Orange County Fire Rescue tweeted. The victim was not seriously injured, officials said.

A pilot and sixteen passengers, including some children, were aboard the balloon, authorities said.

“The pilot had to make an emergency landing,” FHP spokeswoman Kim Montes said. “He attempted to land in a field off the Turnpike, but ended up in a retention pond.”

News 6 reporter Mark Lehman said the basket was in the water and most of the deflated balloon was draped across the grass near the southbound lanes of S.R. 429.

