Handguns, Rifle Seized During Rapper’s Arrest

Associated Press Published:
Ricky Hampton, 25, also known as Finese 2Tymes was arrested in Birmingham.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Federal authorities in Alabama say they recovered two handguns and an assault rifle in a vehicle during the arrest of a rapper whose concert in Little Rock was the site of a shooting that left 28 people injured.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Ricky Hampton of Memphis, Tennessee, also known as Finese2Tymes, was arrested early Sunday on charges unrelated to the nightclub shooting in Little Rock. He was arrested at a club in Birmingham where he was performing.

Prison records from the Tennessee Department of Corrections show a Ricky Hampton with the same date of birth and a similar appearance was released from prison in August 2016 after serving six years for aggravated robbery.

Little Rock Police Lt. Steven McClanahan says the rapper will be extradited to Arkansas so police can interview him.

