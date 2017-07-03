Girl Drowns During July 4th Party

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A 4-year-old girl was found unresponsive in a swimming pool during a July 4th holiday party at a Florida home.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s officials tell local news outlets that people at the party tried to resuscitate Kierra Williams at the scene on Sunday evening, but she was declared dead at a hospital a short time later.

Officials say a large house party was going on when the girl drowned. Sheriff’s officials are investigating, but say foul play isn’t suspected.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

7/3/2017 5:49:23 AM (GMT -5:00)