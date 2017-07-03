BREAKING: Officials Confirm Paddleboard Found, a Man is Still Missing

UPDATE Monday, July 3rd, 2017 — Officials have confirmed the paddleboard belonging to the missing 26-year-old man has been found.

Marc Nestenius is still missing at this time.

UPDATE 5:15 a.m. Monday, July 3rd, 2017

An intense search this morning for a missing paddle boarder in Pensacola should continue at daybreak. 26-year-old Marc Nestenius disappeared Sunday in Little Sabine Bay.

A man visiting the beach told News 5 late Sunday night he found the missing man’s paddle board and life jacket near some rocks. Meanwhile, search crews completed a sonar sweep of three miles on each side of the cove, but found nothing.

ORIGINAL STORY

GULF BREEZE, Florida (WKRG) — Escambia Search and Rescue are searching with other agencies for a missing paddle boarder.

The missing paddlers name is Marc Nestenius.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.