BREAKING: Officials Confirm Paddleboard Found, a Man is Still Missing

By Published: Updated:

UPDATE  Monday, July 3rd, 2017 — Officials have confirmed the paddleboard belonging to the missing 26-year-old man has been found.

Marc Nestenius is still missing at this time.

UPDATE 5:15 a.m. Monday, July 3rd, 2017

An intense search this morning for a missing paddle boarder in Pensacola should continue at daybreak. 26-year-old Marc Nestenius disappeared Sunday in Little Sabine Bay.

A man visiting the beach told News 5 late Sunday night he found the missing man’s paddle board and life jacket near some rocks. Meanwhile, search crews completed a sonar sweep of three miles on each side of the cove, but found nothing.

ORIGINAL STORY

GULF BREEZE, Florida (WKRG) — Escambia Search and Rescue are searching with other agencies for a missing paddle boarder.

The missing paddlers name is Marc Nestenius.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s