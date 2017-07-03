Company Tries Again To Build Casino

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – A company has asked the Mississippi Gaming Commission for permission to build a casino for the third time.

The Sun Herald reports that Gaming Commission Executive Director Allen Godfrey says RW Development has filed an application and requested that it be placed on the agenda for a meeting on July 27.

A legal notice states the casino will contain approximately 45,000 square feet of gaming space, 1,300 slot machines and 20 table games.

Ray Wooldridge and his son Brandon Wooldridge are listed as the potential applicants along with Big Play Entertainment.

The commission denied site approval in 2008 because the developers didn’t own property leading up to the water’s edge.

The commission denied the company for a second time March 16.

RW Development appealed the latest decision in Harrison County Court.

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com

