Celebrate Independence Day with a Bang

You have several options for fireworks shows to celebrate July 4th.

The city of Mobile will hold an Independence Day Celebration at Cooper-Riverside Park downtown. Gates will open at 2 pm. A concert by the Mobile Pops will begin at 7 pm and the fireworks show follows at 9.

In Gulf Shores, the annual fireworks celebration will begin at 9 pm at the Gulf State Park Pier.

On Dauphin Island, you can watch the fireworks on the Public Beach beside Dauphin Island Elementary School.

The city of Pensacola is sponsoring a free Fourth of July concert followed by fireworks. The Pensacola Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7:30 pm at Community Maritime Park. Fireworks follow at 9 pm over Pensacola Bay.