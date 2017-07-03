BREAKING: Shots Fired Inside South Carolina Mall

North Charleston, SC (WKRG) — Police are responding to reports of shots fired inside the Northwoods Mall in Charleston County, South Carolina.

The initial emergency call came in around 5:20 p.m. EST.

People in the mall say they heard shots and then saw other people running.

The situation is described as “active” with armed officers on the move inside the mall, searching stores for the shooter.

Witness outside the mall say a police helicopter is circling the building.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said no one was injured, The Post and Courier reported.

This is a developing story. We’ll be updating this page as we get new information.