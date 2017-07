Dallas, Texas (WKRG) — At least one person is in custody in connection with a shooting inside a Dallas-area hotel.

A police SWAT unit surrounded the Wyndham Suites on Alpha Road just after 2:30 p.m. in the city’s Park Central area.

Initial reports said police were responding to an “active shooter” call.

At least one person was transported by ambulance from the scene with injuries.

