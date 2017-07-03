2-year-old Boy Drowns In Pool

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) – Authorities in Florida say a two-year-old boy drowned in a backyard pool.

The Sun Sentinel reports Lauderhill police spokesman Lt. Michael Santiago says police received a report of a “lifeless” child in a pool on Friday.

Santiago says there was no party or event taking place, but family members, friends and workers were present at the home.

He says a family member pulled the child from the water and the first officer on the scene performed CPR until paramedics arrived. The child was taken to the hospital, where he died.

7/3/2017 5:35:15 AM (GMT -5:00)