PANAMA CITY BEACH, Florida (WKRG) — A man flying his drone over Panama City Beach on the 4th of July weekend caught video of a man reeling in a Hammerhead shark.

According to Curtis Williams post on YouTube, he noticed a group of people gathered on the beach. Williams filmed the fisherman reel in the Hammerhead.

In the video, the fisherman is seen grabbing the shark by the tail, while the shark attempts to swim away.

Williams claims the shark was later released.