Voting Open to Name Crayola’s New Blue Crayon

MOBILE, Alabama (CNN) — Some Crayola fans are seeing red over the retirement of the Yellowish Dandelion.
But people can still help choose the name for its replacement in the crayon box.
It will be a shade of blue, and the company needs help to pick the name for it.
Online voting for a new name got under way on Crayola’s Website Saturday.
The choices include:
- Blue Moon Bliss
- Bluetiful
- Dreams Come Blue
- Reach for the Stars
- Star Spangled Blue
The voting is open until August 31.
