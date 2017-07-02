Voting Open to Name Crayola’s New Blue Crayon

Related Coverage Crayola Retires Dandelion Yellow Crayon

MOBILE, Alabama (CNN) — Some Crayola fans are seeing red over the retirement of the Yellowish Dandelion.

But people can still help choose the name for its replacement in the crayon box.

It will be a shade of blue, and the company needs help to pick the name for it.

Online voting for a new name got under way on Crayola’s Website Saturday.

The choices include:

Blue Moon Bliss

Bluetiful

Dreams Come Blue

Reach for the Stars

Star Spangled Blue

The voting is open until August 31.

