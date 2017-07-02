UPDATE: Suspect Tells Officials He Shot Man “In Cold Blood”

DESTIN, Florida (WKRG) — According to an emailed press release from Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were able to charge 36-year old William Joffre Reed of 547 Driftwood with murder.

Reed confessed when he was confronted with evidence gathered by OCSO investigators. He told Officials he and Mayall went to the park to smoke and then he shot Mayall multiple times “in cold blood.”

Investigators were able to locate the weapon, which was buried behind a business. An autopsy for Mayall is scheduled for July 3rd.

— Original Story —

DESTIN, Florida (WKRG) — A body was discovered Saturday morning at a Destin’s Harbor View Park.

According to an emailed press release, the victim has been identified as 31-year old Robert “Nick” Mayall. Investigators say he was discovered by a homeless man around 6:15 a.m.

Mayall was believed to be in Florida for work related reasons but was from somewhere on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is pursuing leads in the case, but have not released a cause of death.

OCSO ask anyone with information to call 850-651-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office has made an arrest in a Destin murder.