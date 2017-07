AUSTIN, Texas (CBS) — A orphaned raccoon was rescued Saturday night by police with the Cedar Park Police Department.

Cedar Park PD tweeted out around 9 p.m. Saturday that the CCPD Patrol saved the little raccoon.

Cedar Park Police say the baby raccoon is headed to the Animal Rescue Facility.

Cedar Park Police Tweet: “Not to be outdone by Animal Control, CPPD Patrol saved this orphaned raccoon tonight. This baby is on his way to an animal rescue facility.”