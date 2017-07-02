Officials Investigate Body Discovered At Park

By Published: Updated:

DESTIN, Florida (WKRG) —  A body was discovered Saturday morning at a Destin’s Harbor View Park.

According to an emailed press release, the victim has been identified as 31-year old Robert “Nick” Mayall.  Investigators say he was discovered by a homeless man around 6:15 a.m.

Mayall was believed to be in Florida for work related reasons but was from somewhere on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is pursuing leads in the case, but have not released a cause of death.

OCSO ask anyone with information to call 850-651-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.

 

