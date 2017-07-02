Mayor of Town Marries His Crocodile Bride

SAN PEDRO HUAMELULA, OAXACA, Mexico (CBS)  —  The mayor of the southern Mexican fishing town San Pedro Huamelula ‘married’ a crocodile in a symbolic ceremony on Friday, June 30 a key element of a local harvest tradition.

It is a ritual which has been practiced by the Chontal Indians since 1789 to bring plenty of harvest as well as fish, shrimp and other seafood to the fishermen of this village along the Pacific coast of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec in Oaxaca state.

Before the ceremony, the wedding party walked with the crocodile bride through the town accompanied by band music. After the procession, the reptile was married to the town mayor Victor Aguilar in the town hall.

According to custom, the crocodile is regarded as a princess. The Chontal Indians hope that the ceremony will bring peace and prosperity to their community.

