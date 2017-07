FOLEY, Alabama (WKRG) — Alabama Law Enforcement are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred on 10:04 p.m. Saturday, July 1.

Julian Derek Cherry was traveling on Baldwin County 10 in a 2006 Toyota Tundra, not wearing a seat belt, when he struck a tree. Cherry, from Bon Secour, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating whether the incident was alcohol related.