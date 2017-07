PAGE, Arizona (CNN) — There’s a chicken sandwich floating above earth.

Kentucky Fried Chicken sent it’s spicy ‘zinger’ sandwich to the edge of the atmosphere Thursday.

The fast food chain partnered with Arizona Company World View Enterprises on the unique ad campaign.

The sandwich is sitting aboard a high-altitude balloon.

It’s expected to stay in the stratosphere for about four days and maintain an altitude of about 50 to 80 thousand feet.