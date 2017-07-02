Fiery Crash Kills 4, Injures 5

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) – Four people are dead after a fiery crash in Florida.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the driver of a 2002 Audi A4 ran a stop sign in Charlotte County early Sunday and crashed into an SUV driven by a Kentucky man. The Audi burst into flames.

The driver and three passengers in the Audi were declared dead at the scene.

The Whitesburg, Kentucky, couple and three children in the SUV sustained minor injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol didn’t immediately release the names of the deceased.

The investigating officer wasn’t sure if alcohol was a factor in the crash that happened at about 3:35 a.m.

7/2/2017 10:12:56 AM (GMT -5:00)