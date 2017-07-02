Faith Time: Effective Parenting

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

We’re joined by Dr. Charles Dent with the Effective Parenting Initiative. Here’s a look at our conversation:

Chad: Parenting is hard. What is the Effective Parenting Initiative?

Guest: Many parenting programs focus on modifying child behavior; EPI focuses on the root cause of child behavior issues and family disruption and helps parents better position themselves and their children for success at home, at school and in the workplace.

Chad: How does it incorporate faith-based principles?

Guest: Develop the Compass for their Lives, Create the Roadmap for Success, Communicate their Vision, adopt Behaviors that will help them Meet their Goals

Chad: Why is it important to incorporate the work of faith-based programs?

Guest: Without Jesus Christ being Lord, nothing works long-term. We have a tendency to Band-Aid the situation and not get to the root cause of behaviors; whether it is the parent or the child.

Chad: What are some easy steps to being a better parent?

Guest: Becoming the Role Model for your child. Learn how to effectively praise your child for their accomplishments. Learn how to set goals for you and your family.

Chad: What is the most challenging part of this initiative?

Guest: Pride, most parents will not ask for help until it is too late.