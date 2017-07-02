Facebook Search For Wedding Band Owner

Dauphin Island (WKRG) – You can find all kinds of treasures in the sands of our Gulf Coast beaches. But one local family found a treasure they hope to return to the rightful owner. Tammy Brown tells News 5 her son found a unique men’s wedding band on Dauphin Island’s West End on Saturday. Brown says the ring is titanium and is engraved with a buck and doe forming a heart. She says there are also deer hoofprints engraved on the ring.

Brown posted pictures of the ring on her Facebook page Saturday night. The post has been shared more than 3,000 times in 24 hours.

She hopes her Facebook post will catch the attention of the owner of the ring, or someone who at least recognizes the ring and can put her in touch with the owner. Tammy can be contacted by clicking on the embedded Facebook post above.