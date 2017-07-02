Coast Guard Transport Man Off Cruise Ship

LOUISIANA (WKRG) — In an emailed press release from the Coast Guard, one man was “medevaced from a cruise ship near Southwest Pass, Louisiana.”

On Saturday, the New Orleans Coast Guard was requested to transport a 77-year-old male passenger of a cruise ship, Carnival Dream, for having abdominal pain.

A boatcrew was released in a 45-foot response boat.

The 77-year-old man was taken to the Station Venice where emergency medical serves were waiting.

He was later transported to West Jefferson Medical Center in stable condition, according to the Coast Guard.

 

 

 

