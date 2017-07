JACKSON, Mississippi (CNN) — Just before 11:00 Saturday morning tragedy struck.

Police say 5-year old Jayden Pembleton shot himself in the face at his home on Cromwell Street in Mississippi.

Tyree Jones with Jackson Police said, “they have questioned the boys father and other individuals at the house. Based on all the indications they have at this time it appears to be an accidental shooting.”

The boy was taken to a hospital but later died of his injuries.