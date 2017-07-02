BREAKING: Rapper Arrested in Alabama Following Little Rock Club Shooting

Related Coverage UPDATE: 28 Hurt In Nightclub Shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Memphis rapper performing at Power Ultra Lounge when dozens of shots rang out was arrested early Sunday in Alabama along with a second suspect.

Ricky Hampton, also know as Finese 2Tymes, along with another suspect was arrested outside of Side Effects Club in Birmingham, Alabama.

According to AL.com, Finese 2Tymes, real name Ricky Hampton, was being sought on aggravated assault charges. According to Little Rock Police, these charges are related to a previous incident in eastern Arkansas.

U.S. Marshals, along with the ATF and FBI apprehended Hampton and 25-year-old Kentrell Gwynn without incident, according to Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Cliff LaBarge. Both are currently being held at the Jefferson County jail.

Authorities recovered two handguns and an AK-47 from a Mercedes, according to AL.com.

Authorities in Little Rock said Finese2Tymes had warrants out for his arrested related to an incident in Forrest City, Arkansas. Fox16 discovered he’s performed at two recent concerts where shots were fired.

Twenty-five people between the ages of 16 and 35 suffered gunshot wounds at the Power Ultra Lounge in downtown Little Rock early Saturday, officials said.

Three others were hurt, perhaps while fleeing, Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner said. Two people were in critical condition Saturday afternoon.