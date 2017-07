Mobile, AL (WKRG)- The Orange Beach Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a drowning man at Perdido pass/ East Alabama Point around 2 o’clock Sunday evening.

Witnesses say 33-year-old Justin Wade Jacobs of Shannon, MS was in the water in distress.

A friend went in to assit him, but while coming back to shore Jacobs reportedly went back under water.

Jacobs body was under water for an hour before his body was recovered by resources of the Orange Beach Police and Fire Departments.