BREAKING: Amber Alert For Missing Children

SPANISH FORT, Alabama (WKRG) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are asking for assistance in locating two young children.

Two boys, Hayden Faulk and Brantley Faulk, were last seen in Columbus Georgia on July 1, 2017. Hayden is one and a half years old and Brantley is 5-years-old. Both boys have blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, their abductor is believed to be Joey Faulk, a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. Joey is 5’10”, 215 Ibs and 32-years-old. The boys are believed to be in extreme danger.

They are believed to be traveling in a Ford F-150 with an Alabama tag, 5400AT6. Officials ask if you have any information to please call Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4329, or call 9-1-1.