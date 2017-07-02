After Year Hiatus, Blue Angels’ Fat Albert Expected to Take Flight

PENSACOLA, Florida (WKRG) — The Blue Angels are performing in New York this weekend but are scheduled to return home soon.

When they do return, fans will be in for a treat!

In August of last year, Fat Albert was grounded for maintenance issues and has been grounded ever since.

However, The Blues tweeted today that Fat Albert is scheduled to be in the sky for the Pensacola Beach Air Show, July 8th!

Fat Albert is the big C-130 transport that carries the Blue Angels support crew and performs in air shows.